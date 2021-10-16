Violet Kelley Oct 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Violet May (Keck) Kelley; Born December 22, 1929, in Oketo KS, passed away at the age of 91 on October 11, 2021, in Topeka KS.Graveside service was held on Friday, October 15th, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sunrise Cemetery, 2901 Stagg Hill Rd., Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Clemson holds off Syracuse 17-14 when late FG misses Manhattan High obliterates Topeka West in bounce-back win Manhattan High's Jill Harkin advances to semifinals at Class 6A state tennis tournament Why oft-suspended receiver Josh Gordon felt the Kansas City Chiefs were his best fit Community invited to participate in K-State Homecoming events K-State men's golf finishes 10th in Big 12 Match Play Championship US: States can order COVID shots for younger kids next week Parkland school shooter pleads guilty in jail assault and will plead guilty to all charges in 2018 massacre Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city poolMcGraw withdraws from Manhattan City Commission raceRCPD arrests Manhattan man for attempted murder in K-18 shootingWhat was Big 12's 'late-arriving information' on overturned onside kick? What explanation was provided to K-State AD Gene Taylor?RCPD arrests two men for assaulting man, woman outside of Dairy QueenK-State to give employees week off with pay during holiday seasonMary HoslerBrian J. SoltAlternative designs, locations for Museum of Art and Light being considered as project advancesVirginia Babcock Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads PUBLIC SALE OF DELINQUENT STORAGE Bulletin
