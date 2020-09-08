Viola M. “Vi” Fogerson, who during a well-established career occupied prominent positions in Manhattan real estate sales and management, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, September 6, surrounded by family members at her residence.
Born June 4, 1935, in Brookfield, Missouri. She was 85 and had been a Manhattan resident since 1959. On January 16, 1955, she was married to William S. “Bill” Fogerson, in Laclede, Missouri. Bill preceded her in death in December 1993. Together, they were broker/owners of Realty Group One. She successfully carried on the business for a number of years after Bill’s death.
Her long love for the Manhattan community led to service at First Christian Church as a board member and lifetime Elder, a series of voluntary leadership positions with the Manhattan and the Kansas Realtors Associations, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, and as a mother of three, volunteered for the Parent-Teacher Association, the Girl Scouts of America, Bethel Guardian for the Manhattan Chapter of Job’s Daughters, the Order of the Eastern Star, and taught Sunday school for a number of years. Vi loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed many summer camping trips to Lake of the Ozarks in the RV.
In 1961, she assisted her husband in founding the Manhattan Weather Watch, which was a pioneer for the trained spotters programs that continues today. At various times, she also supported her husband with managing Betton’s Music and Music Village stores throughout Kansas and Missouri including the cities of Manhattan, Junction City, St. Joseph, Springfield, and Columbia.
Survivors include, three daughters, Debbie Guillen, Julie Miller, and Cindy Wichman, all of Manhattan, eight grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Family was everything to Vi. Not a Thanksgiving or Christmas went by without her legendary hot rolls and homemade noodles. She was one of seven brothers and sisters Ramah (Burr) Van Dusseldorp, Leroy Cook and Clara Bliss still survive. She was preceded in death by one sister Francis Smith, and two brothers, Paul Cook and Charles Cook.
The Family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00p.m. Thursday September 10, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday September 11, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Vi may be made to the Manhattan Ascension Via Christi Hospital Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
