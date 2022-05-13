Vida Mae Gieber, age 92, of Manhattan, died May 9, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on December 13, 1929, in Pilot Grove, MO, the daughter of Harry F. and Iva (Prather) Fagan, and had been a Manhattan resident since 1947. Vida graduated from Manhattan High School in 1948 and attended Manhattan Area Vo-Tech in 1971.
Vida was married to Anthony Leo “Tony” Gieber on June 26, 1950, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Tony preceded her in death on July 21, 2012.
She was the office manager/receptionist for Doctors Janasek & Oberhelman Optometrist for many years.
Vida was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and volunteered as a Minister of Hospitality. She enjoyed sewing and was very devoted to her family and loved spoiling the grandchildren.
Survivors include her four children: Toni Murphy and her husband Emerson Burns of St. George, KS, Jeanette Gould and her husband Jeff of Manhattan, Brian Gieber and his fiancé Leona Staab of St., George, and Milly Gieber Vazquez of San Antonio, TX; ten grandchildren: Dale, Toni Lea, Becky, Greg, Rachel, Clayton, Kylie, Lola, Luke and Elle; 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vida was also preceded in death by two sons: Gregory and Douglas; and two sisters: Joy Zentz and Delores Bingham.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 18th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Ogden.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 17th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A Parish Vigil will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
