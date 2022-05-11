Vida Gieber May 11, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vida Marie Gieber, age 92 of Manhattan, died May 9, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.She was born on December 13, 1929, in Pilot Grove, MO.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Fort Riley introduces new commanding general Riley County officials report no issues with J&J vaccine as FDA limits its use Riley County remains in 'substantial' category for COVID cases Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster Colorado to create office for investigating missing and murdered indigenous people Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt Young athletes from Ukraine escape war, train in Albania Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBehind the scenes of K-State football's on-campus videosJunction City Middle math teacher resigns after outcry over racist tweetsK-State lands 4 transfers over the weekendWhat do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey? Zyla, the zonkey born at KSU vet hospitalUSD 475 board votes not to renew contract of former JCHS principalWamego splits with Rossville in battle of undefeated teamsManhattan hosts US Air Guitar Regional ChampionshipGerald LindemanSheryl Crow retraces the winding road to stardom in new documentaryNative Manhattanite, comedian greets fans to mark Bridget Everett Day Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin
