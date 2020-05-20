Victoria Lee Carvalho (Miller) Born on December 18, 1948, and Died on May 18, 2020. She was 71 years old, born in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Ford Wayne Miller, Sr, and Rosemary Miller (Hindman).
She grew up in Kansas City, KS, and graduated from Washington High School in 1966. She attended Kansas State University, majoring in Political Science. While attending K-State she met her husband at Wildcat Lanes Bowling Alley. They married on May 11, 1972, at the courthouse in Manhattan, KS, by a justice of the peace.
They had two daughters, Cory Carvalho-Reynolds and Megan Gissendanner. She also had two stepdaughters, Annette Dyer and Tina Martin.
Victoria was known for her love of teaching children. She helped raise many kids. First, through babysitting so she could be a stay at home mom. Then she taught at Wee Wigglers at the Manhattan Community Center. Finally, she opened Tender Luvs Daycare and had it open for 15 years. She taught many children the basic shapes, colors, and numbers. But she also taught them about countries and cultures around the world. She later went back to K-State for her Masters in Early Childhood Development. Where she taught daycare providers how to engage children during their developmental years first in Del Rio, Texas then at Fort Riley, Kansas.
She was a stage mom for the summer plays that my sister and I were in, spending countless nights and tiring days during dress rehearsals. She helped make sets and costumes. She took us to dance classes and recitals. She would even take us to the Starlight Theater to see plays. She was the room mom and art mom when we were at Seven Dolors Catholic School.
In the fall and winter, she always had a pot of soup going with enough Bay leaves for everyone to have Portuguese good luck.
She was a huge Kansas State Wildcat fan. She would wear her purple proudly and always route for K-State, she would say Every Man a Wildcat.
She Loved Jesus Christ, attended church and bible studies, even helping with the youth group.
Her greatest love was her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Carvalho, her mother Rosemary Miller, her daughters Cory Carvalho-Reynolds and Megan (Rob) Gissendanner, two stepdaughters Annette Dyer and Tina Martin, two brothers F.Wayne (Cathy) and Myles (Tami) Miller, and a sister Cinda (Joe) Vining and 10 grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
