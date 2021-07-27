Victoria Lynn Brooks, age 72, of Manhattan KS, passed away July 11, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital-St Francis in Wichita.
Graveside services will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS at 11 am.
Memorial information can be found on everloved.com under the name Victoria Brooks.
