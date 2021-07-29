Vicky L. Booth passed away in her home on the evening of July 25, 2021 at the age of 68.
She was born on November 29, 1952 in Breese, Illinois to the late Patty (Kinney) Dortch and James K Dortch.
Vicky lived her early years in Vandalia Illinois and the surrounding area until 1978 when she moved to Kansas and met the love of her life SSGT Richard (Rick) Booth from Grand Haven Michigan. They married in 1981 and lived many years in Manhattan Kansas where they raised their three children.
Vicky was preceded in death by both parents and her husband Rick.
She is survived by three siblings: Guyla Stone of Vandalia, Illinois, Brenda (Ken) Frankowiak of Wales, Michigan and Patrick (Rhonda) Wilkerson of Muskegon, Michigan. Her children: Nona (Raymond) Rodriguez from Jonesville, Michigan and their six children; Jeremy Eley, Julian (Brittney) Rodriguez, Joseph Rodriguez, Jonathan (Amanda) Rodriguez, Jordyn (Hayle) Rodriguez, and Hannah Rodriguez, her son Jamie (Carrie) Denton , Muskegon MI, and daughter Patty Kidd from Texas.
Vicky also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren; Nyelle, Starr, Jeremy, Ramon, Emilia, Oaklee, Kolson and Mowgli.
She will be greatly missed and remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her profound love for her family and friends.
As per Vicky‘s wishes there will be no funeral service. Her family will plan a memorial service in Vicky‘s honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in Vicky‘s name to the American Cancer Society or to your local hospice care.
