Vesta Sargent, age 69, of Manhattan, died Sunday October 11, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on June 8, 1951 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of Hugh and Edna (Watson) Sargent. Vesta grew up in the Riley area and graduated with the class of 1969 from Riley County High School.
Vesta worked for Wal-Mart for many years. She traveled with Wal-Mart and helped to open many new stores. Vesta loved the arts and worked behind the scenes on many theatre productions at The Purple Masque and Manhattan Arts Center. When she was younger, she loved to do twirling during her school years.
Everyone that Vesta met was a friend. She had a great personality and laugh that will be remember forever. In addition, for traveling for work she also loved to travel on vacations. She went to many places throughout the country during her life.
On February 3, 2001, Vesta was united in marriage to Denis E. Conley. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2014.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Esther Helfferich, of Manhattan, and also her several nieces, nephews, family and many friends.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 17, 2020 at the Riley Cemetery in Riley.
Family and friends may call anytime Thursday and Friday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vesta to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
