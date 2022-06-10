Veryl (Joe) Allen Switzer, Sr went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2022, after complications from a stroke. Veryl was born on August 6, 1932 in Nicodemus, Kansas to Frederick L. Switzer and Ora T. (Wellington) Switzer. He was the youngest of six. His Dad was credited with giving Veryl the name ‘Joe’, because he thought Veryl sounded like a girl’s name. Veryl has been quoted as saying that he didn’t know what his real name was until he got to college. He grew up in that small farming community, surrounded by siblings and extended family. Like so many that came from a rural background, he learned his work ethic through doing chores in the morning before attending the District #1 School in town. His mother, Ora, believed in education and made sure he received one. Summers he played on the Nicodemus baseball team along with his brothers, actually playing against some of the Negro League teams. He attended Bogue High School, five miles to the west of Nicodemus, where he played football, basketball, and track. He also, was a member of the 4-H, instilling his love of farming. The football team had winning seasons for the majority of the time Veryl attended school, which garnered the attention of the colleges in the state. He actually had his eye on Washburn but when he went to tour, he was greeted by none other than Arthur Fletcher, the future first African American State Insurance Commissioner of Kansas. ‘Art, Veryl said, told him that he could represent the community better by attending a Division 1 school.’ That set his feet on the path of Kansas State University, where he had a stellar career not only in football, but also in track where he set several records in both fields; many which would not be broken until he returned back to his Alma Mater as an administrator. He still holds one record - Veryl is still the highest rank Kansas State graduate to be chosen in the NFL Draft being the number 4th pick to the Green Bay Packers. In addition, he joined the Air Force ROTC graduating as a Second Lieutenant. His service was delayed while he played 2 years in the NFL, then served in the Air Force as First Lieutenant playing with the Air Force team. After fulfilling his 2-year commitment he attempted to return to the NFL in 1958 but was not successful. Veryl headed north to play for both the Calgary Stampeders and the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.
While playing in the NFL, he married his college sweetheart, Fern N. Stalnaker, who he had met on a blind date at Pittsburgh State. They were married on December 26, 1956, by Fern’s father, the Rev. Calvin K. Stalnaker in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Once Veryl retired from football, they settled for a short period in Topeka, Kansas, where his first child, Teresa was born in 1959. The family then moved to Chicago, Illinois, where both he and Fern pursued careers in the Chicago Public School system. Veryl taught physical education, moonlighting in real estate as well as managing a night club with his brother-in-law and brother, Raleigh and Warren Taylor. Veryl’s family continued to grow with his first son, Veryl Jr, in 1961 and his second son, Calvin in 1963. Veryl Switzer had the privilege of taking a bus of high school students to the March on Washington in August of 1963. Veryl transitioned from teaching to school administration where he worked until he got a call from his alma mater asking if he would come back to the university.
In 1969, he began a lifelong career at Kansas State University, initially as an assistant coach but found a greater calling in the Office of Student Affairs as the Assistant Director of Minority Affairs. Through that position, Veryl helped many minority students, fought for increased representation of minority staff, and helped bring national programs like Upward Bound and Trio to the University. Veryl, who pledged the Greek fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, Beta Psi Chapter as an undergraduate; helped re-establish the chapter. As an advisor for several years, he helped secure a house for Beta Psi making them the first Black Greek organization to own a house. In 1988, Veryl went back to the Athletic Department as an Associate Athletic Director.
Veryl was an active member of the Manhattan community, serving many years on the USD 383 school board. He served as school board president being the first African American to do so. He was a longtime member of the Rotary, worked with the Kansas Children League and various organizations on and off campus. Veryl, didn’t forget his first love, farming. Over the years, he acquired several hundred acres of land in western Kansas and pursued several interests starting with raising Angus cattle, hog farming and wheat. A testimony to his Kentucky ancestors, Veryl loved horses! It was said Veryl could have been a stuntman! He could do all the tricks that was done in the movies. In 1999, after 30 years of service, Veryl retired from Kansas State University, after a weeklong celebration of activities and accolades, culminating in receiving the proverbial gold watch or in this case - a Cadillac!
Veryl wasn’t one to retire so he continued in an adjunct capacity effectively setting up the Earl Woods First Tee Program, becoming its first Executive Director. He continued to farm but after his sweetheart passed in 1998, he no longer had the passion. Veryl loved his family and his hometown, Nicodemus. He worked on getting Nicodemus recognized as a National Landmark and help with the Historic Site. His love of family made him a mentor to many of his nieces, nephews and cousins. When the lawsuit for the Black Farmers gained momentum, Veryl was one of the founding members of the Kansas Black Farmers Association. Veryl Switzer’s achievements and honors are too numerous to mention all but to name a few; Ring of Honor, Sunflower State Hall of Fame, Kansas State Hall of Fame, Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, Top 100 Kansas athletes of the Century. Kansas African American Trailblazer, both the Manhattan MLK achievement and Topeka Living the Dream Lifetime award. Veryl once said, “That his goal was for ‘Each One Teach One’ an old African American proverb.”
Veryl is preceded in death by his wife, Fern, parents (Fred and Ora), brothers (Frederick T, LeeEverett, Harold), 6 brothers-in-law (John Powell, Robert Roberson, Leroy Stalnaker, Frank Stalnaker, Bernard Stone, Raleigh Taylor) and 3 sisters-in-law (Benita Switzer (Harold), Dorothy Stone, Gloria Taylor).
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa, sons, Veryl Jr (Kris) and Calvin (Cara), granddaughters, Amanda Fern (Kimberly), Samantha Leah, one grandson, Sean Allen; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 16th, 2022 between 6-8:00pm at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502.
Funeral services will be on Friday, June 17th, 2022, 9:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502.
After the repast. We will be leaving Manhattan at 1:00 to Nicodemus for graveside services.
The Gravesite Service will be in Nicodemus, Kansas at 4:30pm on Friday June 17, 2022.
A memorial for Veryl Switzer has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502; please indicate fund M47409. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.
