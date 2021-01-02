Veryl Dean Wickstrum, age 86 of Leonardville, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was born on November 27, 1934 in Leonardville, the son of Clarence and Edna (Peterson) Wickstrum.
On January 2, 1987, he married Valerie Lynne Keener O’Neill. She survives of the home.
He was a farmer and rancher who loved the land and his cattle and was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Veryl Dean enjoyed going on vacations with his friends and visiting the beautiful Catholic churches in other parts of the country. He was a big John Deere fan and talked for months about his trip to the John Deere factory in Illinois, where he saw a John Deere tractor built. He loved working in his yard, on lawn mowers and cars, but his #1 priority was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He cherished every moment with them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Robbie O’Neill of Wamego, Melinda Hewitt and husband Mike of Circleville, Ronnie O’Neill of Wamego, Linda Marshall and husband Eric of Kansas City and Debbie Wickstrum of Kansas City; one brother, Larry Wickstrum and wife Sharon of Westmoreland; nine grandchildren, Roger O’Neill, Russell O’Neill, Ryan O’Neill, Jennica O’Neill, Cassey Shupe (Kipp), Calley Berry (A.J.), Carley Hewitt, Cody O’Neill (Megan) and Tanner O’Neill and seven great grandchildren, Cooper, Weston, Macy, Rowdy, Breckyn, Harley and Joel.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday January 5, 2021 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Grandview Mill Creek Cemetery.
A memorial may be made to the Veryl Dean Wickstrum Memorial Fund to be established at a later date. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
