Manhattan — Vern A. Gannon, 66, well-known auctioneer and real estate broker, passed away suddenly late Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with family by his side.
He was born July 19, 1954, in Topeka, the son of Leo and Rowena M. Hollenbeck Gannon. Vern was raised in the Rossville community and graduated from Rossville High School in 1972. He graduated from the Missouri Auction School at Kansas City.
Vern was an auctioneer for 48 ½ years and was a real estate broker. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Lake Lodge No. 50 and Loyal Chapter No. 175 of the Eastern Star both at Silver Lake. He was a Scottish Rite member, KLPCA (Kansas License Tag Collectors Association), Trails West Red Wing Collectors Society, NAA (National Auctioneer Association), Flint Hill Association of Realtors, a life member of the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association and a past member of the Rossville Saddle Club and Palomino Club.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Bennie Stach.
On May 25, 1985, he was united in marriage to Sherri Stach at Rossville. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his daughter, Nicole (Brett) Wright, Council Grove; his brother, Randell (Cindy) Gannon, Rossville; his sister, Linda Lake, New Mexico; mother-in-law Arlis Stach, Manhattan, and his two grandchildren, Bailee and Kolter; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Czech-Moravan Cemetery at Rossville. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home, in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Czech Moravan Cemetery and sent in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
