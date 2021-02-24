Manhattan—Vern A. Gannon, 66, well-known auctioneer and real estate broker, passed away suddenly late Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with family by his side.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Czech-Moravan Cemetery at Rossville. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home, in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Czech Moravan Cemetery and sent in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
