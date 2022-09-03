Verlyn Richards Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Verlyn D. Richards, age 89, of Manhattan, died August 30, 2022 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.He was born March 4, 1933 in Bavaria, Saline County, Kansas.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS upsets No. 1 Derby Russell Wilson gets 5-year, $245M extension from Broncos Chiefs get younger with 9 of 10 draft picks making team K-State volleyball downs North Florida The 2023 budget City budget to increase by nearly 16% from 2022 Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure Black Lives Matter leader accused of stealing $10 million from organization, using it as 'personal piggy bank' Riley County to seek construction manager proposals for EMS headquarters Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRandy & Korbin TinkelRiley County 'embracing' new path heading into 2022 football seasonSuper Cub owners ask judge to set aside judgement dissolving businessFROM THE PUBLISHER | The St. Marys book-banning proposalSpeedy Pd race stirs memories as it raises funds for Parkinson's servicesManhattan man pleads no contest to double murderPierce Lee WhiteRCPD: Manhattan man arrested after shooting gun in ground during disputeMultiple former Wildcats make NFL rostersLisa Kay "CeCe" Mancin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.