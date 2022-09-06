Dr. Verlyn Duane Richards passed away on August 30th, 2022 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his lifetime partner of sixty years, Dr. Eugene “Gene’ Laughlin; brother, E.W. “Fritz” Richards; brother, Anthony “Tony” Leister; sister, Florence Gebhart; and nieces, Jeanne Pohlman and Joanne Pridey.

Born in Bavaria, Kansas on March 4, 1933 to the late Clifford Wesley and Minnie (Henry) Richards, Verlyn grew up in Culver and graduated from Culver High School in 1951. He went on to earn a B.S. in Accounting in 1956 and an M.S. in Finance-Accounting in 1960 from Kansas State University. He received his CPA certification in 1961, followed by a Ph.D. in Finance in 1967 from the University of Illinois, where he held a graduate teaching assistantship. During college he was an Army ROTC cadet and served in the Army Reserves for the following eight years.

