Verlla Coughenour, age 91, and a longtime resident of Manhattan, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Bethany Village in Lindsborg, Ks.
Verlla was born on February 11, 1930 in Beaver, Oklahoma to Melvin and Pearl (Wiltfong) Hummer.
Raised on a farm in the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle she graduated from Perryton High School in 1948.
She attended McPherson College where she met Dean Coughenour. They were married on August 24, 1951, and moved directly to Oberlin, Ks where Dean taught in the High School. In 1958 they moved to Manhattan, Kansas where they owned AgPress, a publishing and printing company.
Verlla was an active member of PEO and the First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan for over 50 years.
She was an avid tennis player, played in several bridge clubs and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her three children, Tim Coughenour of Lawrence, Susan Coughenour Lundstrom (Greg) of Lindsborg and Evan Coughenour (Diane) of Manhattan; two grandchildren Eric Lundstrom (Erin) and Bebe Coughenour Juen (John); six great grandchildren Carter, Beckett, Harper, Isis, Tala and Kai; nine nieces and nephews and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dean Coughenour, parents Melvin and Pearl Hummer, brother Lloyd Hummer and infant sister Genevieve.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 14, at 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. A private family inurnment will precede the service.
Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church, Manhattan, Ks or to Bethany Village.
Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.
For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.
