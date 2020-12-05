Vera Jean Teske, 92, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Friday, December 4, 2020. Private family services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday. December 9, 2020. Her service may be viewed via live stream on Donn Teske’s Facebook page. Community members may pay their respects on Tuesday, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. Memorial contributions: St. Luke Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour. www.campanellafuneral.com.
Vera Teske
Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Manhattan High swim and dive finishes 6th in relay-only meet
- Manhattan wrestling goes 2-1 in Riley County quad
- Manhattan High boys' basketball struggles offensively in season-opening loss
- Manhattan High girls' basketball uses even approach to defeat Lawrence
- Texas natives Deuce Vaughn, Malik Knowles star for Kansas State in 69-31 loss to Longhorns
- Kansas State women's basketball grinds out win over Central Arkansas
- Texas extends Kansas State's misery in 69-31 smackdown; Wildcats end regular season on 5-game skid
- Area basketball roundup: Frankfort boys' basketball blows out Pawnee City
Most Popular
Articles
- City approves $13.8M cost for Aggieville parking garage
- OFF THE BEAT | Haunted by local places
- Affidavit: Gunfire connected to K-State football player's death
- Mervin Sexton
- Baylor beats Kansas State on game-winning field goal — again; Wildcats drop 4th straight
- Nearly 40% of Riley County's total COVID-19 cases were in the last month
- County chairman Marvin Rodriguez quarantining, plans to get tested for COVID-19
- Riley County, Rock Creek football players named to All-Mid-East League teams
- How can international students, workers get COVID test to get home? Answer may be a small, one-woman lab
- Kansas State football's regular-season finale about more than just ending a losing streak
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.