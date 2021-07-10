Vera Roberta Ross, 78, of Wamego, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego. Visitation: Monday 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home with Rosary at 7:00 pm.
