VeLoyce Dorene Dunn, 92, of Cabot, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born July 7, 1929 in Clay Center, Kansas to the late Sterling and Madge McCullouch Wells. VeLoyce and her husband, James, loved the Lord and faithfully served Him. They started four churches together. VeLoyce was an exceptional lady. She taught Sunday School for over fifty years. She was the sole caregiver to her children when both of her husbands were serving overseas in World War II, Korea, Europe and the Pacific. In addition to being a wife, mom and Sunday School teacher, she enjoyed canning and crocheting, but her love for music still stands out. She passed that love on to her children. VeLoyce was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Sherman M. Vogel and James Dunn; daughter, Bernita Mae Vogel and four brothers, Dee, Jim, Robert and Marion Wells.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Fred (Mary) Vogel of Galena, Kansas, Nina (Frank) Trent of Cabot, Arkansas and Lynn (Donald) Brown of McLain, Mississippi; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Charity Baptist Church in Ward, Arkansas with Larry Haynes and Keith Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cabot, Arkansas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral, 10:00 a.m., at the church. Arrangements by Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816.
