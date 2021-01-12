Velma B. Hess, 90, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Monday, January 4, 2021.
Velma was born April 22, 1930 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to parents John and Florence Boal. She met her husband Carroll while employed as a secretary at Pennsylvania State University. They were married on September 11, 1949.
Velma greatly cherished time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren. Activities included boating, camping, fishing and playing cards (mostly UNO). Her greatest joy was creating a family environment of love, encouragement, and support. She took pride in family traditions that have been passed down to children and grandchildren, and likely to be followed by great grandchildren. It was important to her to celebrate life events such as birthdays, graduations, and holidays with special meals, decorations, activities, and gift giving.
Velma had a very special place in her heart for her disabled son John, and was a tremendous support to his needs.
She was very adventurous. She welcomed travel, exploring the United States, as well as Europe, Asia, and Africa. She, and her husband Carroll, spent 2 years living in Manila, Philippines, and then 4 years in Oman. Both moves were associated with Carroll's professional opportunities. She was appreciative of the experience, and respectful of other cultures and values. In turn, she hosted many meals to newfound friends sharing her American customs. During her travels she enjoyed collecting and displaying beautiful shells from the beaches and sharing with her children and grandchildren.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Hess, daughter LuAnn Hess, and her parents John and Florence Boal.
Velma is survived by her children, John Hess of Topeka, KS, Debra Milne (Charlie) of Castle Rock, CO and Cheryl Creviston (Jamie) of Auburn, KS; four grandchildren, Brianne Hyder (Zach) of Portland, OR, Ashley Walters of Denver, CO, Lindsay McCrite (Cassidy) of Kansas City, MO, and James Creviston III of Topeka, KS; five great-grandchildren, Callum, Quinn and Parker Hyder, and Ellis and Bowen McCrite; her brother Ronald Boal (Nancy) of State College, PA; niece Colleen Small (Jim) of State College, PA, and nephew Allen Boal of State College, PA.
A private family service and burial will be held at Ringgold Cemetery, Ringgold, MD in the spring. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Kansas (National Alliance on Mental Health), 1801 SW Wanamaker Rd Unit G 6 box 164 Topeka 66604 . To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
