Vaughn Dentan Hoffman, age 76, of Leonardville, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
He was born on April 12, 1945 in Manhattan, the son of Forrest Elmer and Garnett Louise (Brown) Hoffman.
On April 2, 1972 he married Lynette Sue Bulk. They later separated.
Vaughn’s life was farming, but he was also a machinist. He enjoyed tinkering with all sorts of projects, building trailers, collecting many different things, especially smiley faces and crystals that made rainbows. Vaughn looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking them out for rides on the little blue golf cart. He was an active member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his brother, Thaine Hoffman and wife Carol of Topeka; his daughter, Ivy Kennedy and husband Brock of Manhattan; and two grandchildren, Kacie Lyn and Ian Douglas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Fairview Presbyterian Church with Pastor Gerry Sharp officiating with a luncheon to follow. Private family inurnment will be in the Grandview-Mill Creek Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Leonardville Nursing Home to start a scholarship program to help staff with certification and recertification fees, continuing education and higher education. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.