We share the news of Vanetta Lee Brumbaugh’s passing with heavy hearts.
Vanetta, who was 89 years old passed away on April 6, 2023, in Manhattan, KS with family at her side. Vanetta was born November 6, 1933, in Solomon, KS to Charles and Jessie Sutton. The family moved to Missouri for a period and then relocated to Bennington, KS, where she graduated from Bennington High School.
She married John Brumbaugh on June 3, 1951. From 1951 to 1955 John and Vanetta lived in Indiana. Their first two children, John Raymond and Michael Wayne were born in Indianapolis. They moved to Salina, Kansas in 1955. While in Salina they had a daughter, Beverly Lynn. They moved from Salina to Junction City in 1956 and their daughter Barbara Lee was born in 1963. Vanetta and John shared 57 years of marriage before John’s passing on December 26, 2008.
Vanetta’s professional life included a 30+ year distinguished career as a Budget Analyst for the Director of Resources Management, Department of the Army, Ft. Riley, KS. After her retirement from Ft. Riley, she provided budget analysis for the Journalism Department at Kansas State University for 10 years, retiring on December 31, 2008.
Vanetta’s wishes were to be cremated.
A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502. Visitation with the family present will be at 10 am followed by the service at 11 am and lunch at the church. Private family interment will be at a later date.
Donations can be made in Vanetta’s memory to the Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave., Manhattan, KS, or Interim Healthcare of Topeka (Hospice), 1251 SW Arrowhead Rd., Suite 103, Topeka, KS 66604.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with service arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com
