We share the news of Vanetta Lee Brumbaugh’s passing with heavy hearts.

Vanetta, who was 89 years old passed away on April 6, 2023, in Manhattan, KS with family at her side. Vanetta was born November 6, 1933, in Solomon, KS to Charles and Jessie Sutton. The family moved to Missouri for a period and then relocated to Bennington, KS, where she graduated from Bennington High School.

