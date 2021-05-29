Twila J. Hoffman, age 86, of Manhattan, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Twila was born on June 25, 1933, in Abbyville, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel Stacy and Opal (Fountain) Kittle. She graduated from Turon High school with the class of 1951.
She was united in marriage to Walter C Hoffman, Jr. on January 16, 1955, in Turon, Kansas. He preceded her in death in February of 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday June 5, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan.
Inurnment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday June 6, 2021 at the Haynesville Cemetery near Preston, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.