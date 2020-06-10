WINFIELD, Kan.-- Tricia Jean Caley, 45, passed away at her home in Winfield, KS, Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Ms. Caley was born on Feb. 8, 1975 in Manhattan, Kan., the daughter of Clem Caley and Charlotte (Nanninga) Caley (Bentley). She graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1993. She grew up in the Leonardville-Riley, Kan. area, and spent her adult life in several other towns including Manhattan, Kan. and finally settled in Winfield, Kan.
She worked in the service industry and practiced those same skills when she retired.
Survivors include her sons Clint Berkeley and Devan Caley; sisters, Carrie Caley, Dawn Caley Koppa, and Amber Williams-Dale; one granddaughter; grandmother Betty Fritz, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.
No services are scheduled at this time. The family would appreciate donations to defray funeral expenses. Contributions may be made to the Tricia Caley Memorial Fund at RCB Bank, 900 Main St., P.O. Box 545, Winfield, KS 67156. Arrangements are in care of Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.
