Trevor James Groundwater, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Lawrence, Kansas, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Wamego City Cemetery. A Celebration of Trevor’s Life service will be held at a later date Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Trevor Groundwater
