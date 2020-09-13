Treva Maye (Pullen) Hines, age 83, of Manhattan, died August 20, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born May 25, 1937, in Galveston, Indiana, the daughter of Arthur and Beulah (Langston) Pullen.
Treva graduated from Galveston High School and attended Purdue University for two years.
On August 18, 1957, in Center Church near Young America, Indiana, she was married to Robert Hess Hines.
Treva was a member of the First United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years.
She enjoyed arts and crafts and made many wreaths and dolls from corn shucks. She also volunteered for Homecare and Hospice doing respite care, and also helped at Kansas State University in the Registrar’s office.
Survivors include her husband of Manhattan; one son Brian R. Hines and his wife Donna of Quincy, Michigan; and two granddaughters: Cailyn and Payton.
Treva was preceded in death by one son Jeffrey Dion Hines at the age of 17; her parents, and two siblings: Marjorie in infancy and her brother Marion.
Cremation is planned with memorial services to be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 19 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Melanie Nord officiating.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, Indiana.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.