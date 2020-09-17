Treva Alice (Poague) Clark 80 of St. George, Kansas passed away on September 16, 2020 at her home after a long illness with cancer. All three of her children were present.
Treva was born at the old Memorial hospital near Manhattan city park on January 5, 1940 to Clinton and Theresa (Shehi) Poague. She went to school in Blue Rapids, Kansas and got her GED in Manhattan later in life. She was an avid horse lover and put many miles on her beloved horse, Ragmop, while racing at the old race track in Blue Rapids, Kansas.
She moved to California at the age of fifteen to assist her older sister who had been in ill health, helping care of her sister’s children. There she met and married Howard Clark on March 1, 1958. Together they had three children. They moved to Flush, Kansas in 1968, then to St. George in 1972.
Treva is remember by many because of the work she put into the town where her children grew up. She was a charter member of Blackjack Saddle Club, created the St. George Action Committee along with fellow parents to improve the environment for kids in the community. She served on the Planning and Zoning board for St. George Township, and was sexton of the St. George Cemetery for a number of years. She worked with other parents and school board to establish fire escapes on the St. George High School.
Treva spent most of her life as a homemaker until her husband’s death in 1987. She then went to work for Memorial Hospital, McCall Pattern Co and then retired from Kansas State University.
Her main goal was to be the best spouse, mother, grandmother and friend she could be.
Treva was proceeded in death by her parents, Clinton and Theresa (Shehi) Poague of Blue Rapids, Kansas; her siblings, Arliss Wanamaker of Manhattan, Kansas; Duane Poague of Manhattan, Kansas; Nona McMaster of Manhattan, Kansas; Laura Belle Beals of Manhattan, Kansas and Eleanor Brandt of Anadarko, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her children, Theresa (Pat) Monhollon of Westmoreland, Kansas, Bradlee (Diane) Clark of Wamego, Kansas and Kimberly (Stephen) Boyda of Wamego, Kansas. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Melissa (Doug) Kopf of Topeka, Kansas; Jesse (Karen) Sidebottom of Wamego, Kansas ; William Sidebottom of Manhattan, Kansas; Patrick Monhollon of Westmoreland, Kansas; Curtis Clark of Manhattan, Kansas; Brian (Leah) Clark of Kansas City, Kansas; Kristin (Jerry) Schmidt of Eudora, Kansas; Steven Clark of Wamego, Kansas; Trevor Clark of Manhattan, Kansas; Abbie (Scott) Criss of Omaha, Nebraska; and Paige (Colby) Gallagher of Louisville, Kansas as well as eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.
After cremation a graveside funeral service will be held at the St. George Township Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend. Donations can be made to Heartstrings Animal Advocates, Inc. of Wamego, Kansas in her name.
