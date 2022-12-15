Trenton Mark Edwards passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022.

A loving son and brother, Trenton was born on June 13, 1994 in West Valley, Utah. He grew up in Overland Park, Kansas and attended Blue Valley Northwest and Kansas State University. Trenton had a larger-than-life personality, and his laughter and enthusiasm were contagious. He enjoyed cooking new recipes for his friends and family, fishing at Rocky Ford, and loving on the family dog, Skye. Trenton was also selfless and passionate about helping others. He had a special gift for connecting with everyone he met, and loved his work with children with autism. Though he left us far too soon, he left this world a better place.

