Trenton Mark Edwards passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022.
A loving son and brother, Trenton was born on June 13, 1994 in West Valley, Utah. He grew up in Overland Park, Kansas and attended Blue Valley Northwest and Kansas State University. Trenton had a larger-than-life personality, and his laughter and enthusiasm were contagious. He enjoyed cooking new recipes for his friends and family, fishing at Rocky Ford, and loving on the family dog, Skye. Trenton was also selfless and passionate about helping others. He had a special gift for connecting with everyone he met, and loved his work with children with autism. Though he left us far too soon, he left this world a better place.
Trenton is survived by his parents Janine and Mark Edwards of Grove, Oklahoma, as well as brothers Tony, of San Francisco, California and Tanner (Jackie), of Shawnee, Kansas. He is also survived by grandparents Carmen and Jack Edwards of Red Wing, Minnesota, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Rosemary and DeVere Mossman of Louisburg, Kansas, and uncle Brett Edwards of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A celebration of Trenton’s life will be held on January 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village, KS 66207. In lieu of flowers, Trenton’s family asks for donations in his memory to Camp Encourage at campencourage.org/donate.
