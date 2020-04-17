WAMEGO – Travis William Prockish, 38, of Louisville, KS passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Louisville.
Private family services will be held at the St. Bernard Cemetery in Wamego, KS on Monday, April 14, 2020. Travis will lie-in-state Sunday, April 19 th from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Brooke Prockish Education Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
