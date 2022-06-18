Travis Smith Jun 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Travis M. Smith, age 44, of Ogden, Kansas, died Wednesday June 15, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.Celebration of life gathering will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday June 22, 2022 at the Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow Street in Ogden.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers KBI executes search warrants at JCPD Vets give COVID-19 vaccine to Sunset Zoo's animals Regents keep K-State tuition flat after Kelly's veto Riley County approves mid-year pay increase for community corrections employees Riley County works on vaccine plans for children 6 months to 5 years old Meteorologists confirm EF-2 tornado hit east of K-State campus Saturday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorority houses damaged in thunderstorm, possible tornado that hit Manhattan areaK-State men to host Florida in SEC/Big 12 ChallengeNBAF completes construction, plans to finish commissioning by end of summerSome parents say Rock Springs' gender policy isn't safe for kidsOfficials determine straight line winds, not tornado, caused damage in Riley CountyK-State cross country coach Ryun Godfrey to retireCity proposes budget with 9.2% increase to average homeowner's tax billKBI executes search warrants at JCPDK-State announces name of new indoor football facilityFormer USD 383 preschool nurse faces additional child sex charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
