Travis M. Smith, age 44, of Ogden, Kansas, died Wednesday June 15, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

Celebration of life gathering will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday June 22, 2022 at the Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow Street in Ogden.

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com

