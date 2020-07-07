Travis Allen Belville, or “Trash” as he was best known to his friends and family, age 28 of Olsburg, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born on January 21,1992 in Manhattan, the son of Sidney “Butch” Allen and Dawn Raena (Childress) Belville.
Travis was a graduate of Blue Valley High School in Randolph, Kansas where he met the love of his life, Danielle Jo Braddock. On August 27, 2016 they were married at Olsburg, Kansas and began their married life together.
Travis worked as a construction foreman for Double Check Company in Manhattan. He enjoyed going to the trails with friends, to RZR competitions and doing mechanic work on any and everything he could find. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Travis’ favorite thing was making people laugh, especially when they were irritated with him. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Trav, knew that if he was taking the time to irritate you, it meant he liked you. If you needed help, you called Trash. He would be right over.
In February of this year Travis took on his most important job as his daughter Brogen was born. Trav was a loving Daddy and Brogen was clearly the light of his life. Together with Dani, their young family was healthy and happy.
Travis is survived by his wife, Danielle Jo Belville of Olsburg; their four month old daughter, Brogen Lee Belville of Olsburg; his parents, Sidney and Dawn Belville of Manhattan; a mother-in-law, Debra Tittel and husband Gary of Riley; a father-in-law, Todd Braddock of Olsburg; one sister, Crystal Adolph and husband Keane and Keane’s son AJ of Manhattan; one brother-in-law, Tyson Meader and wife Becca and their children, Trinity, Trenton and Tucker of Leonardville; his grandmother, Gale Simmons of Westmoreland; Granny-in-law Carol Stryker of Randolph; Grandma and Grandpa-in-law Charlotte & Dennie Braddock of Olsburg; Great Grandma-in-law Willa Erickson of Olsburg; and countless friends and their littles who loved him so.
He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Charles Childress, Grandpa Dale Belville, Grandma Luella Yates and her husband Ronald.
Memorial services are pending and will be announced later by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A memorial has been established for the Brogen Lee Belville Education Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
