Travis Wayne Arnold, age 49, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Monday August 2, 2021 at the Stormont-Vail Health Center in Topeka.
Travis was born on November 1, 1971 in Huron, South Dakota, the son of Nick and Minda (Sweat) Arnold. He grew up in Downs, Kansas and graduated from Downs High School with the class of 1990.
As a kid Travis loved playing and participating in all the sports he could. He loved to play football, basketball, golf, and he especially loved baseball. He was proud of the baseball teams he played on, they won many local and state tournaments over the years. Travis continued his love for golf beyond high school and enjoyed playing with family and friends.
Shortly after high school, he moved to Manhattan and worked at the Westloop Pizza Hut and became the General Manager in Aggieville for many years. After the closing of these locations, he moved to a position with AT&T. Travis’s greatest joy in life was being a father to Noah and spending time with Brittany and family.
Travis was preceded in death by his father, Nick, in 2014.
He is survived by his fiancé, Brittany, his son, Noah; his mother, Minda; his siblings: Rodney Arnold (Belinda), Diane Vogt (Jeff), Dennis Arnold (Jennifer), Karol Regier (Mark), Jeremy Arnold, Amanda Christians (Skyler); and also, his several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Friday August 6, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 7, 2021 at the Rock Hills Church, 2610 Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan. Interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday August 7, 2021 at the Valley Cemetery near Norway, Kansas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Travis are suggested to the Travis Arnold Memorial Fund (dedicated to the education of his son, Noah.) Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
