HOLTON-Honorable Tracy D. Klinginsmith, 79, died Friday morning December 11th, 2020 at

Stormont-Vail Hospital. Tracy will lie in state Thursday afternoon, December 17, 2020 through

Friday, December 18, 2020, until 5:00 p.m. each day at Mercer Funeral Home. A private family

funeral service will be held later. A celebration of life open to all will be planned for a future

date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holton Community Hospital

Foundation or the Evangel United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270,

Holton 66436. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during

this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

