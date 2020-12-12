HOLTON-Honorable Tracy D. Klinginsmith, 79, died Friday morning December 11th, 2020 at
Stormont-Vail Hospital. Tracy will lie in state Thursday afternoon, December 17, 2020 through
Friday, December 18, 2020, until 5:00 p.m. each day at Mercer Funeral Home. A private family
funeral service will be held later. A celebration of life open to all will be planned for a future
date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holton Community Hospital
Foundation or the Evangel United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270,
Holton 66436. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during
this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website
