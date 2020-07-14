Tracey Lynn Ward, age 50, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020 at her residence.
Tracey was born in Manhattan, the daughter of Alvin and Alice Ward. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1988 and spent her entire life in the Little Apple.
She held various jobs throughout her life, making friends wherever she was. Her smile, her personality and her sense of humor made her a wonderful co-worker and friend. Many will miss her.
Tracey enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Kindred, helping around the farm and spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her longtime companion and partner, Clyde “Butch” Albright, her three sisters and one brother, and her countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation is planned and a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Group. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.