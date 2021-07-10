Anthony “Tony” Francis Schneweis, age 56, of Manhattan died June 30, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital – St. Francis in Wichita.
He was born October 29, 1964, in Great Bend, Kansas; the son of Bernard and Dolores (Hoffman) Schneweis.
Tony served 20 years in the United States Navy retiring as an E6 in 2005. He received the following awards: Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal 4th award, Navy Good Conduct Medal 5th award, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal 2nd award, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon 2 nd award, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Navy Pistol Marksmanship Medal, Navy Artic Service Ribbon, Submarine Warfare Pin and a Letter of Commendation from Submarine Squadron Eight.
Tony served in the following submarines and commands: USS Jacksonville SSN669, USS L. Mendel Rivers SSN386, USS Alexandria SSN757, USS Annapolis SSN760, Submarine Development Group One, Defense Liaison Division West Coast Support Detachment, USS Chicago SSN721 and the Tactical Readiness Team US Pacific Fleet.
Following his honorable discharge he moved to Lawrence, Kansas. He worked at Apria Healthcare on CPAP Machines. In 2007 he moved to Manhattan, Kansas. He attended Barton County Community College and did further studies at Kansas State University. He was active in the churches he attended, Calvary Chapel Manhattan and Grace Baptist Church. He worked at Dillons, GTM, and Travalum Trailers by Liberty Inc.
Tony was an amateur radio operator, N0WTN. He was an Elvis fan, enjoyed traveling, liked to watch hockey and Manchester United F.C. He also enjoyed watching several different Youtubers and loved cats.
He was married to Robin Lynn Winter on June 21, 1996, in Martinez, California. Tony is survived by his wife Robin and his two sons: Rian Winter of Wamego, KS, and Steiner Schneweis of the home. He is also survived by five brothers: Leon of Lawrence, KS, Richard of Claflin, KS, Mark of Fallon, NV, Paul and Michael, both of Great Bend, KS. Tony was preceded in death by his parents Bernard Schneweis and Dolores (Hoffman) Schneweis, his brother Alan Schneweis and Bernadette Schneweis in infancy.
A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 16 th , at Grace Baptist Church in Manhattan with Pastor Bill Gasser officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.vmlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cattails Feline Rescue. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
“Thank you, thank you very much!” -Elvis Presley/Tony Schneweis
