Anthony “Tony” Mark Ekart, age 83 passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
The oldest son of Anthony “Tony” and Angela Ekart. Tony was born on April 1, 1938 in Flush, KS.
Tony attended Seven Dolors Elementary School and after graduation from Maur Hill Preparatory High School. After high school Tony went to work with his father at Ekarts Automotive.
Tony me the love of his life, Donna Marie Worchester in 1953, and they married in August of 1958. Tony and Donna had two daughters, Jana Marie Long and Elaine Rene Richter.
Tony was a well-respected auto technician in Manhattan his entire life. He taught Auto Mechanics at Manhattan Vo-Tech for several years, which was his passion. Tony went on to open his own business, The Car Clinic in the early 1980’s.
Tony was also an avid bass fisherman and started one of Kansas’ first professional Bass Fishing tournament circuits, Kansas Professional Bass Anglers or KPBA.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Donna and both daughters, seven grandchildren, Tony Long, Amy Hall, Amber Long, Sarah Larson, Kayla Wall, Eric Richter, Alex Richter; 14 great-grandchildren, one Aunt, Dotty O’Shea, and many cousins.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tom Ekart, Carrol “Wally” Ekart, and James “Jimmy” Ekart.
Tony was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday March 10, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A Parish Vigil Service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday March 11, 2022 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Ryan McCandless at the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Elbow Community in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Tony to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
