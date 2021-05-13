Anthony J. “Tony” Del Rosso, age 90, of Ogden, died May 10, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born November 1, 1930, in Punxsutawney, PA, the son of Dominic and Anna (Albonito) Del Rosso.
Mr. Del Rosso served for 20 years in the United States Army, retiring after 20 years at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He had received the Certificate of Achievement, Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Clasp and 5 loops, Sharpshooter Award and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.
Following his military service he was the Matri D for Bocker’s Two at the Ramada Inn in Manhattan for many years, and then worked at the commissary at Fort Riley for 20 years.
Tony was a lifetime member of the Manhattan American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. A highlight of Tony’s year was when he and his family created a Christmas display in their front yard with decorations they had collected over their lifetime. He delighted in sharing the joy that the display brought to so many people, especially those that came from miles around to see what he had created and added to each year.
Tony enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling nationally and internationally, attended all of his grandchildren’s events, and was a passionate K-State sports fan. In his later years he enjoyed watching westerns on TV. Tony loved people and everyone that met him always remembered him. Most of all Tony loved and was devoted to his family.
On November 13, 1954, in Punxsutawney, PA, he was married to Deloris Frantz. Mrs. Del Rosso survives. Additional survivors include his three children: Anthony Del Rosso, Jr. and his wife Sheila of Scottsdale, AZ, David Del Rosso and his wife Michelle of Manhattan, and Debra Smith of Ogden, KS; six grandchildren: Mariah Del Rosso, Mackenzie Del Rosso (Olivia), Paul and John Del Rosso, Keith and Andrew Smith; two great-grandchildren; Bryson Moffitt and Tatum Del Rosso; and one brother Paul Del Rosso.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 12th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Private family graveside service with military honors will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
