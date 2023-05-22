Thomas Lee Holder (known to many as Tommy Lee the Musician), age 87, of Manhattan, died on Saturday May 20, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.

Tommy was born on December 12, 1935 in Junction City, Kansas, the son of Mary Quinn. She passed away from childbirth pneumonia, and Tommy was raised by his grandmother, Alice Quinn. She taught him that hard work and honesty was the key to life. Tommy attended Junction City schools and graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1953.

