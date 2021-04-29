On Monday, May 4, 2020, Tom Gray, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 82. Tom was born on December 2, 1937 in Newton, KS to Melvin and Sylvia (Menor) Gray. He was a 1955 graduate of North Dallas High School, and he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Physics from North Texas State University in 1960 and 1963, respectively. He went on to earn his Doctorate Degree in High Energy Physics from Florida State University in 1967. Tom served as a member of the Physics Department faculty at North Texas from 1967 to 1977, and as a member of the Physics Department faculty at Kansas State University from 1977 until he retired in 2003. In the latter part of his career he was selected as a Fellow of American Physical Society, an honor that was fitting of his many accomplishments in the field, and the numerous published research papers that he both contributed and reviewed alongside fellow scientists at North Texas, Kansas State and other universities and national and international research laboratories.
On September 2, 1961 he married Barbara Elaine Bell of Denton, TX. They raised 2 sons, Michael Scott and Jeffrey Todd, and one daughter, Kelli Michelle. Tom and Barbara were married for 25 years. On December 1st, 1994 he married Martha Eileen Caughron of Dodge City, KS. Tom and Martha raised 2 sons from Martha’s previous marriage, Brian Wayne Shosa and Gregory Thomas Shosa, while living in their home in Manhattan, KS. Tom enjoyed fishing at Tuttle Creek Lake outside of Manhattan on a regular basis, and dove, pheasant and quail hunting across northeastern Kansas during the fall and winter months.
In their retirement Tom and Martha relocated to Corpus Christi, TX in 2006, where he enjoyed fishing in nearby Oso Bay and also in the surf on Padre Island. Tom remained active in academics for many years after retiring to the Corpus Christi area, and he greatly enjoyed volunteer tutoring of students in both math and physics at the local colleges. Tom was also active in local community groups while living in Manhattan and similarly in Corpus Christi. He was well known in those circles as someone who would do anything to help a member of the group, often giving of his time and his resources to help others less fortunate than himself.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sylvia (Menor) Gray, and his daughter, Kelli Michelle Gray. Survivors include his brother Melvin Gray, his two sons Scott Gray and Jeff Gray, his step-sons Brian Shosa and Greg Shosa, their spouses, along with 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Tom’s life and burial service will be held at 2PM on Monday May 3rd, 2021 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.cff.org/give-today/
