Todd Alan Hansen, age 51, of Manhattan, Kansas, died June 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 25, 1968, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Robert and Phyllis (Toy) Hansen. Todd married Brandi Wheeler, they later divorced and they have two daughters: Josie Hansen and Shaunasey Hansen both of St. George, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Hansen.
Todd worked for the McCall Pattern Company for 29 years as a press operator and later as shift supervisor until his health declined. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to and watching NASCAR races as well as K-State sports.
Todd is survived by his daughter Josie and Shaunasey Hansen. His mother Phyllis Hansen and two brothers: Jason (Denise) Hansen and three nieces: Ava, Kailee and Ainsley of Oak Grove, MO, as well as his brother James Hansen of Newport Beach, CA; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
A private family burial will be in the St. George Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.