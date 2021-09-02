A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Dr. Kelvin “Tod” Kerstetter of Manhattan, KS passed away at the age of 58 on July 12 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Tod was born in 1963 in Hays, Kansas to Elizabeth (Edwards) and Rex Kerstetter.
Tod is survived by his wife Jackie and their sons David and Jordan; by his brother Ted, wife Alicia, and child Bella (Madison, AL); his mother-in-law, Olga Fassler; and by Jackie’s siblings, Connie and family (Albuquerque, NM), Tom (Beijing, China), and Cathy and family (Bloomington, IL). He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elizabeth and Rex; and by his father-in-law, Fred Fassler.
Tod’s K-State family and students were very important to him. Jackie has found consolation in reading all of the notes from students and friends.
Tod’s Celebration of Life will be on September 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM in All Faiths Chapel, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS. A memorial concert by his students will occur at 3:00 PM in All Faiths Chapel on September 5, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the KSU Foundation for the “Tod Kerstetter Memorial Fund, M 47365.” Contributions may be left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS, 66502, or sent directly to the KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502.
