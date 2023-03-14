Ivan E. “TJ” Holmes, IV, age 18, of Manhattan, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Manhattan. He was born July 8, 2004, at Washington.

TJ was transitioning to live in Manhattan when he passed away, and was working for Love’s in Belleville, KS. He enjoyed breaking horses, and riding dirt bikes and four wheelers. He loved singing and playing his guitar to entertain family and friends. He tried his hardest to be there for the underdog. He was loving person, and gave all he had to what he loved while putting himself second.

