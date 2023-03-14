Ivan E. “TJ” Holmes, IV, age 18, of Manhattan, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Manhattan. He was born July 8, 2004, at Washington.
TJ was transitioning to live in Manhattan when he passed away, and was working for Love’s in Belleville, KS. He enjoyed breaking horses, and riding dirt bikes and four wheelers. He loved singing and playing his guitar to entertain family and friends. He tried his hardest to be there for the underdog. He was loving person, and gave all he had to what he loved while putting himself second.
Survivors include his parents: Tre (Hannah) Holmes of Manhattan, Jessica (Dustin) Walter of Linn and Gabrielle Deloach of Manhattan, two brothers Destin Long of Clay Center and Andrew Anstaett of Manhattan, a sister, Danni Walter, grandparents: Brenda Haynes, Pueblo, Colorado, Debbie (Jon Wilcox) Long of Greenleaf, and Elizabeth and Darrell Paschall of Independence, Missouri, great-grandparents: Ray and Kathie Rosen of Independence, Missouri, many aunts and uncles, a niece, nephews and cousins.
Preceding TJ in death is his baby sister Jordan Lee Holmes.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at Christie-Anderes Funeral Home in Waterville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 17. 2023, at Alert Covenant Church, Leonardville. Pre-recorded selections of “Something In The Orange” and “The Dance” will be played. Casket Bearers are: Tre Holmes, Destin Long, Andrew Anstaett, Dustin Walter, Chad Long, Bart Anstaett, Ron Erickson and Tyler Mathis. Burial will be at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, south of Greenleaf.
Memorials are suggested to either: Be Able in Manhattan or Christie-Anderes Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
