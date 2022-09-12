Timothy Morgan Nelson was born October 7, 1959 in Manhattan, Kansas, the third child of Robert and Lavon (Shea) Nelson. Timothy passed peacefully on September 9, 2022 surrounded by his family in his home in rural Chapman, Kansas.

Tim spent his youth roaming the Flint Hills south of Manhattan and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and grandfather. He received his education in Manhattan schools, graduating from Manhattan High in 1977. He pursued four years of Apprenticeship training through Plumbing and Pipefitters Local 411, licensing as a Journeyman plumber --following in the footsteps of his father, Robert. He loved doing commercial plumbing and helped build or refurbish many of the buildings on Kansas State University and Fort Riley. He received his Master Plumber license and was an ownership partner in starting the Mid-State Mechanical business in Manhattan. Timothy taught the plumbing trade at Flint Hills Job Corp for a number of years before returning to commercial plumbing to participate in the build of the Biosecurity Research Institute on Kansas State University. He served as the buildings Facility Utility Manager for several years before returning to commercial plumbing.

