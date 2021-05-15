George Timothy “Tim” Gorman, 69, died suddenly at his home April 24, 2021, in Manhattan.
Tim was born November 19, 1951, in Fort Lee, Virginia, to Edward T. Gorman II and Sylvia “Boots” Randolph Mallory. After his father’s death, Sylvia married Charles Kearby, while in the military he got transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas, where Tim started going to grade school at Theodore Roosevelt where he met his wife Nancy Repp in 4 th grade, and they later married at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, on March 7, 1970.
Tim loved life, and lived it his way. He played cookie, biscuit league baseball and American Legion baseball in which he was chosen to play on the All-Star team for Legion baseball. After baseball, Tim continued to play softball starting out on a church team until Ralph Currie asked if he would play for Kite’s softball, and after Kite’s he was on the Mel’s Tavern team.
He worked for Chappell’s Dairy/ Highland Dairy. While at the dairy Tim and his brother Phil went into business together having the Rathskellar Bar. Tim later went into business as a Little Debbie distributor which he sold and then took a few years off before driving the ATA Bus until 2018, when he retired.
Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing and having family and friends around. His favorite holiday was Christmas with family and seeing friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Edward T. Gorman II, Charles Kearby, and mother Sylvia “Boots” Kearby; and by two brothers: Edward T. Gorman III, and Philip Randolph Gorman.
Tim leaves behind his wife Nancy; one daughter, Kristi M. Gorman; three grandsons: Chance T. Drake, Cole E. Drake and Camron G. Drake; one great-granddaughter Leighla Drake; two sisters: Sherry Havenstein (Steve) and Terri Carroll (Rex); two brothers: Gary Kearby (Cathy) and Mike Kearby; and one sister-in-law Cindy Barnes (Bill).
A Celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Friday, May 21 st , at the Lake Elbo Clubhouse starting at 3:30 PM.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to wither the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, Fraternal Order of Eagles # 2468, or the Lake Elbo Club. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
