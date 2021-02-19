Timothy “Tim” Anderson, age 69, died Feb. 12, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his wife Cathy, son TJ, brother Bill (Barb), two grandchildren Gage and Taya, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tim loved his family, friends, and pets. Also most people he met.
