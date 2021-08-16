Thomas Fredrick York, 77, of Oxford, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. Visitation will be held from 2-4 P.M. Sunday, August 15 at the Oxford Funeral Service chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to MCC Food Pantry of Wichita, donations may be left in the care of the Oxford Funeral Service – PO Box 123 Oxford, KS 67119.
Tom was born on December 5, 1943 in Topeka, KS to parents Dudley Montillon and Gladys Fae (Smith) York. He graduated from St. George High School in Wamego in 1962 and then attended Kansas State University where he received a Bachelor’s of life science. He was an air force reserve officer and was called to active duty in 1966, he served in Vietnam until 1972. Tom later joined the Kansas National Guard 635 th Regiment. Tom was a GMC mechanic for over 25 years but worked many other jobs, he grew up farming, worked in salvage yards, gas stations, and truck stops, drove a bread truck, worked at National Mills, and retired from Pitt Plastic in 2004. He was a member of the Grove American Legion and volunteered regularly at the MCC Food Pantry in Wichita. Tom enjoyed bird watching, fishing, playing the banjo and guitar, listening to bluegrass music, was a talented sketch artist, and enjoyed being Santa at Dillons each Christmas.
He is survived by his life partner Sandra Kirk of the home, daughter Donna Floding of the home; sons Winchester York, Jonathon York, Scott York, and Bobbi Green; grandchildren: Sarah, Caleb, Malachi, Joshua, Jonathon, Drew, Shane, Desiree, and Tyler.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Timothy York and granddaughter Katheryn York.
