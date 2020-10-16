Thomas “Wyatt” Balman, age 20, died on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the Wamego City Hospital, Wamego, Kansas.
He was born on July 7, 2000 in Houston, Texas the son of John and Seana (Barnhill) Ballman.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday October 19, 2020 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 2900 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. Social distancing and the use of masks are required in the church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date.
A complete obituary and additional information will be released by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
