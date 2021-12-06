Thomas Tadtman Dec 6, 2021 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosary 5:30 pm Dec. 6, 2021 at Church of the Ascension, Overland Park, KS, followed by visitation. Mass 10 am DEc. 7, 2021 at the church. Full obit at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.comArrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel, Kansas City, MO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Short-term rental properties in Riley County need license to operate starting Jan. 1 GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics K-State alum Brent Venables named Oklahoma's new head coach KSU officials announce new $3 billion Economic Prosperity Plan to help bolster university, state relationship Inaugural Aggieville Santa Con helps add to community toy collection Mann, Marshall, Moran remember late Bob Dole Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo Manhattan teens killed in crash early Sunday morningKansas State football fires offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, assistant coach Jason RayRegents hire North Carolina State dean as next K-State presidentUSD 383 board discussion devolves into argument about respectKansas State football headed to Texas Bowl to play LSUDefensive back Tee Denson becomes latest Kansas State player to enter transfer portalBoard of Regents interview finalists for K-State president WednesdayKansas State football's 2022 slate announcedK-State women face No. 1 South CarolinaFROM THE PUBLISHER | The SEC move was a sucker's bet Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Student Services Join Us at KS Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.