Thomas Hadan Pittenger, 69, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas with his beloved wife by his side.
Tom was born October 26, 1953 in Humboldt, Tennessee. Thad and Arleen Pittenger gladly welcomed their energetic, blonde curly headed, blue-eyed boy into their home. He was officially adopted by them on his second birthday. He shared his childhood home with two sisters, Julie McCullough, Susie Robetorye and countless pets.
The Pittenger family moved to Manhattan, Kansas when Tom was school aged. He attended local schools- Lee Elementary School, Manhattan Middle School and Manhattan High School. Tom graduated in May 1972 from MHS. It was at MHS that Tom met his high school sweetheart, Linda Irene Hager. They were united in marriage on July 1st, 1973.
Tom and his bride enjoyed fowl hunting, boating, fishing, trips to Colorado for camping, riding motorcycles, and working on their black Dodge Mopar race car.
To the reunion Tom and Linda were blessed with two boys, Travis Lee, and Eric Ray. Thomas lived for his family. Both he and Linda sacrificed to ensure that Linda could stay at home with their boys and be involved in their formative years. When he wasn’t at work, he enjoyed scouts, coaching baseball, camping and Saturday afternoon card games. His sons made him a grandpa (Papa Pitt) to five grandchildren. Tom adored his grandchildren and was always good for a hug, high five or shoulder to lean on.
Tom retired from Allen Clark Body Shop after over 27 years of auto body work and leadership in 2009. Tom could always be counted on for advice and fair judgment as a foreman of the shop.
He is survived by his immediate family: his wife, Linda Pittenger, sons, Travis (Erin), Eric (Amy), his five grandchildren: Garrett Gibbons, Ray Pittenger, Thomas Pittenger, Emma Pittenger, and Zane Pittenger. He’s also survived by extended family, his two sisters, Julie and Susie, two brother-in-law’s, Ronald (LaNell), Ricky and sister-in-law, Terri.
While Thomas is no longer physically present, he is leaving behind a lasting legacy of commitment to family. He modeled this in his 50+ years of love to Linda and his dedication to his two sons and grandchildren. He loved unconditionally and did not relent in doing the right thing for his family and friends.
A celebration of life is being held on Tuesday, January 17th at 10am at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.