Thomas Joseph Moseler, age 78, of Ogden, died August 3, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
Thomas was born on January 4, 1944 in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Frank and Julia (Sullivan) Moseler Jr. He grew up in the Muskegon area and graduated from Muskegon High School with the class of 1962.
He entered the U.S. Army and served for 10 years. Tom was proud to serve his country and honored to be a veteran. After his service time he worked for EFD Freight Company, McCall Pattern Company, Union Pacific, then worked for Kansas State in the maintenance department operating heavy equipment.
On October 19, 1968 in Fort Riley, he was united in marriage to Connie Anderson. She survives at their home in Ogden.
He loved old and classic cars; he was a member of the Yard Art Classic Car Club. He enjoyed his children’s activities, and coached the Little League Baseball teams they were on and also was a Scout Leader. Thomas was a former member of the VFW in Ogden and the American Legion. The community of Ogden and talking with the people of Ogden was just as important to him as his family. He served on the planning board in Ogden for some time.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Moseler, his brothers, James Matthew Moseler and Wayne Francis Moseler.
In addition to his wife Connie, he is survived by his children, Bryan T. Moseler (Devon), Michelle R. Jacks (Victor), and Matthew J. Moseler (Becky); his grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Marie Lareva; and his many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday August 9, 2022 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden, with Father Frank Coady as the celebrant. The service will be abled to be viewed thru the funeral home Facebook page (facebook.com/YML.FuneralHome) Private burial will be at a later date at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ogden.
Immediately following the funeral services there will be a luncheon at the Ogden Community Center.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
