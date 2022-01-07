Thomas (Turbo) Dalton McGuyer, age 66, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence. He had been battling some health issues.
He was born on November 10, 1955 in Mexia, Texas, the son of Roger Dalton and Cora Isabell (Scott) McGuyer.
He spent most of his life in Texas before moving to be closer to his children in Kansas. He loved being a Texan.
Thomas worked in retail sales. The majority of his career was in clothing and later in lumber. He enjoyed listening to music, especially live music and his vinyl records. He loved watching sports and he always enjoyed bantering over games and with friends over the games. He especially enjoyed attending the College World series.
Over the past several years, he spent a lot of time in San Diego, California visiting his brother and enjoying Southern California weather, views and time with his brother. He truly treasured this time.
He is survived by three children, Roger McGuyer and wife Kelly of Leonardville, Tracy Wilson and husband John of El Dorado, and Jamie McElroy and husband Eric of Amarillo, Texas; one brother, Dr. Curtis McGuyer of San Diego, California, and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Ryan Curtis McGuyer.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will beat a later date in Belton, Texas.
